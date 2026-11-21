Chelsea host Leeds United in a match from the 11th round of the Premier League. The encounter at „Stamford Bridge“ kicks off at 17:00 Bulgarian time, with Bulgarian international Ilia Gruev also part of the visitors’ squad.

Before the match, Chelsea sit fifth, while Leeds are ninth with 14 points from their first 10 rounds. A win in London would see Daniel Farke’s side move above their opponents in the table. Chelsea have won five league matches, but go into the game after a 0:1 defeat to Sunderland.

Leeds seeking another positive result against the Londoners

Leeds ended their negative run with a 1:0 home victory over Tottenham. Noah Okafor scored the only goal 90 seconds after coming on as a substitute. Before that, the team lost 0:2 to Bournemouth despite creating chances to score.

„It was good to win the three points we deserved against Tottenham. We hope to keep adding points and turn draws into wins, and defeats into draws,“ Leeds defender James Justin said.

Farke announced that he has a full squad available for the away match. Anton Stach has resumed training with the first team, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Joe Rodon have returned fit from their international commitments. This also leaves Gruev among the midfield options, but the starting line-ups will be announced shortly before kick-off.

Chelsea have the edge from the last meeting

The two teams have already met once this season. Chelsea won 6:3 at „Stamford Bridge“ in the third round of the League Cup in September. In the league, however, Leeds avoided defeat on their last visit to London, when the match ended 2:2.

Chelsea will be without Joao Pedro, Maxence Lacroix, Jorrel Hato and Reece James, while Moises Caicedo is available to manager Xabi Alonso. Michael Oliver will referee the match.

Leeds have not won at „Stamford Bridge“ in their last several visits, but will try to take advantage of the hosts’ uncertainty and move closer to the top of the table.

Sources: theanalyst.com, sportsmole.co.uk, fourfourtwo.com