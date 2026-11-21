Parma host Roma at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in a match from the 12th round of Serie A. The match begins at 18:00 Bulgarian time, with Simone Sozza appointed as the referee.

Roma enter the match in third place with 27 points and unbeaten this season. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have eight wins and three draws, while before the international break they recorded three consecutive victories – against Cagliari, Udinese and Sassuolo.

Roma chasing the leaders

The Romans have scored 31 goals in the first 11 rounds – the club’s best tally since the 1994/95 season. Roma have also kept six clean sheets, the best record in the league. The team are unbeaten in their last eight away matches in Serie A.

Gasperini confirmed that Mile Svilar, Gianluca Mancini and Paulo Dybala have recovered and can start the match. “I am being very cautious with Parma. These matches can turn into a trap, especially after an international break,” the Roma coach said. Lorenzo Pellegrini and Devyne Rensch remain out of the squad.

Parma looking for points in the lower half

The hosts are 16th with eight points, with a record of two wins, two draws and seven defeats. Parma won 3:0 away at Atalanta, but in their last match they lost 1:2 to Bologna.

Alberto Gilardino’s side will be without the suspended Ndiaye. Parma have scored nine goals since the start of the season and have five different goalscorers – the worst record in this category, along with Cagliari.

Roma have the edge in the head-to-head record

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 3:2 victory for Roma on 10 May 2026. There has been no draw in the last 10 home matches between Parma and the Roman side – seven wins for the visitors and three for the hosts.

After the match, Parma will visit Frosinone on 28 November, while Roma will host Monza on 29 November.

Sources: sport.sky.it, repubblica.it, asroma.com