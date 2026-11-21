Sevilla and Real Betis face each other in the first city derby of the season. The match from the 13th round of La Liga will be played at “Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán” Stadium, with kick-off at 18:30 local time in Spain and 19:30 in Bulgaria. José María Sánchez Martínez will be the referee.

The two teams enter the match in the top half of the standings. Real Betis are fourth with 26 points, earned from eight wins, two draws and two defeats. Sevilla occupy sixth place with 18 points and a record of five wins, three draws and four losses. The visitors have scored 20 goals and conceded 15, while the hosts have found the net 17 times and conceded 19 goals.

Different form ahead of the derby

Sevilla were held to a 0:0 draw by Alavés in their last league match. Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, won 2:0 away to Elche and will try to retain their place in the Champions League zone.

“In derbies, everything is evened out, regardless of whether one team has an advantage. The emotional factor is enormous, and home advantage is very important,” Sevilla coach Luis García Plaza said before the match. It will be his first city derby in charge of the team.

Pellegrini rejected the role of favorites for Betis and stressed that derbies are not decided solely by the positions in the table. The Chilean coach confirmed that Dani Ceballos will not play due to a physical problem.

Personnel problems for both teams

Sevilla will be without Alfon and Carmona, who suffered serious injuries during the international break. Miguel Sierra and Marcão continue their recovery. Peque returns to the squad, while several young players from the academy have also been called up.

Dani Ceballos and Morante were not included in the Betis squad due to injuries. Iker Losada is out of the squad by decision of the coaching staff. Among those included are Cucho Hernández and Facundo Bernal, who returns after serving a suspension.

The derby comes during a busy period for Betis. Just three days after the away match against Sevilla, the team will face Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. For the hosts, the match is an opportunity to cut the eight-point gap and win the first big game of the season in front of their own supporters.

Sources: laliga.com, europapress.es, as.com