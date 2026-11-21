Real Madrid host Celta tonight in the 13th round of La Liga in their first match after the international break. The match at “Santiago Bernabeu” kicks off at 22:00 Bulgarian time.

The hosts are second in the standings with 30 points – three behind leaders Barcelona. Jose Mourinho’s team have recorded 10 wins and 2 defeats in the first 12 rounds, while across all competitions they are on a run of eight successive victories. With another win, Real will record their ninth consecutive triumph.

Mbappe extends his scoring run

Kylian Mbappe has scored in Real Madrid’s last seven matches, finding the net nine times during that period. The Frenchman is one of the hosts’ main weapons, with the team having not played at “Bernabeu” for a month.

Vinicius Junior has also been included in the squad. The Brazilian returns after serving a four-match league suspension. The call-up list also includes Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Rodrygo, Mbappe and Brahim Diaz.

“The team is happy to be playing at “Bernabeu” again. Celta are a much better team than their points tally suggests,” Mourinho said ahead of the match. The Real coach added that the opponents are well organised defensively and know how to press.

Celta seek another win in Madrid

The visitors begin the round in 11th place with 13 points. Their record is two wins, seven draws and three defeats. In their last La Liga match, Celta drew 0-0 with Levante, while in the meantime they defeated Salamanca 5-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Ferran Jutgla is the team’s leading scorer with four goals in all competitions. Alvaro Nunez and Jones El-Abdelaui have returned to Claudio Giraldez’s squad, while Carl Starfelt, Borja Iglesias and Miguel Roman remain out of the squad due to physical problems.

“We will have to play a perfect match to take points from “Bernabeu”,” Giraldez said. He described Real Madrid as a team in their best form since the start of the season, but recalled that Celta won on their last visit to “Bernabeu”.

After hosting Celta, Real Madrid will welcome PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on November 24. The Galicians will travel to Celtic in the Europa League on November 26.

Sources: cadenaser.com, elpais.com, cbssports.com