Serginho will not be included in Levski’s squad for the home match against Lokomotiv (Sofia), coach Julio Velázquez announced. The footballer has trained fully with the team, but is still experiencing slight discomfort and will be given additional time to recover.

The match is on November 22 at 15:30 at the “Georgi Asparuhov” Stadium. Levski are returning to their home ground after a 78-day break.

Buras and Mitkov back in the squad

Akram Buras and Asen Mitkov will be available to Velázquez. “Akram is another footballer who is developing very well. Tomorrow he will be able to make the squad, and we will see whether he plays a little or a lot,” the Spanish coach said.

Regarding Mitkov, the coach said that he had had a “very good week of training”. The condition of the other players is normal, but the final decisions on the lineup will be made after the last training session.

Mustafa Sangare has a knee problem and, according to Velázquez, may undergo surgery. “It is impossible for him to continue because his knee becomes inflamed far too much and he has to undergo surgery,” the coach said.

Kril Kirilov is recovering well, with his workload to be adjusted according to how he feels during training sessions. Steven Stoyanchov has trained normally, but experienced abdominal discomfort and his condition will also be assessed.

Velázquez: The defeat cannot destroy our focus

Levski enter the match after a run of eight consecutive away games, in which they recorded five wins, two draws and one defeat. Velázquez said that the result of a single match should not determine the team’s motivation.

“When you win, not everything is perfect, and when you lose, not everything is bad. For me, defeat is not a tragedy. This defeat hurt me a lot, but it cannot destroy my focus on what the players are doing,” Julio Velázquez said.

The coach described Georgi Kostadinov as a fundamental part of the club’s structure and highly praised his work as sporting director. Velázquez also commented on the changes in the scouting department, noting that several people had left and that the relationship between Kostadinov and Enrico Pareshe was very good.

“We approach every match responsibly and analyze every opponent for hours. It does not matter whether the opponent is from the Europa League or the Bulgarian championship,” Levski’s coach added.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg