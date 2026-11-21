James Harden scored 51 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128–119 victory over the Indiana Pacers in an NBA Cup group-stage game. For the guard, it was a season-high and his highest-scoring game in a Cleveland uniform since joining the team from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harden finished the game with 15 made shots on 26 attempts, including 7 of 11 from three-point range. He was also perfect from the free-throw line – 14 of 14. Along with his 51 points, he added 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

It was the 26th game of his NBA career with at least 50 points. According to information from the Associated Press published by CBS Sports, Harden has moved ahead of Kobe Bryant and is now third on the all-time list behind Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan. In the material submitted by the Bulgarian News Agency, the achievement was presented as a tie with Bryant.

Cleveland decided the game in the third quarter

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Cavaliers, who improved their record in East Group B to 2–1. Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac scored 21 points apiece for Indiana, which suffered its third consecutive loss and fell to 1–2.

Cleveland led 74–73 four minutes into the third quarter when it went on a 21–4 run over nearly four minutes. Harden scored 13 points during that stretch, including two three-pointers. The hosts’ lead reached 113–90 before the Pacers responded with a 21–4 run to cut the deficit to two possessions. A Mitchell basket ended the comeback attempt.

Indiana will visit the New York Knicks on Sunday, while Cleveland will face the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Doncic leads Lakers to victory

In another NBA Cup game, Luka Doncic scored 25 points and dished out 8 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106–104 win over the Sacramento Kings. Walker Kessler added 15 points, Matisse Thybulle scored 14, and Quentin Grimes had 13. The Lakers were without their leading scorer, Austin Reaves, for a fourth consecutive game.

De'Andre Hunter led Sacramento with 30 points, while Domantas Sabonis recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds. The Kings have lost eight straight games and are 0–3 in West Group C, while the Lakers are 2–1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 126–120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 133–124 behind Nikola Jokic’s 26 points and 11 assists. Alperen Sengun recorded a triple-double for Houston with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Sources: bta.bg, cbssports.com