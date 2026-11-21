Harry Kane has promised to return in time for the decisive moment of the season after undergoing emergency surgery on his left ankle. The Bayern Munich striker will be out of action for several months, with his recovery expected to last at least three months.

Bayern did not specify an exact timeframe for the return of the Ballon d'Or winner. German media, however, predict that if his recovery progresses normally, Kane could return to training and competitive action at the end of March 2027.

Kane: I will return refreshed

The England striker addressed fans for the first time after the surgery. He posted a photo from his hospital bed showing his left foot in an orthopedic boot.

“These are the good and bad moments in life! Obviously, I am very disappointed to have suffered this injury, but as always, this is an opportunity to show resilience and make progress with 2027 in mind,” Kane wrote.

The England national team captain added: “I will return refreshed and ready for the decisive moment of the season.”

His absence comes at a crucial point in the season

The injury brings the season of one of Bayern's most important strikers to a halt. Kane has been the Bundesliga's top scorer in each of the last three seasons, and expectations of him are even higher after winning the Ballon d'Or.

For the German champions, his absence means a change in attack for a period of at least several months. Depending on the progress of his rehabilitation, Kane could return at the end of March, when the season enters its decisive phase.

At this stage, the exact date of his return to the pitch has not been announced. Kane has indicated that his aim is to use the recovery period to return fully prepared for the campaign's closing matches.

Sources: bta.bg