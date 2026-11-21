Cristiano Ronaldo scored goal No. 986 of his career but missed a penalty in Al Nassr’s 3–1 defeat to Al Ahli in a Saudi Pro League match from the ninth round.

The Portuguese forward opened the scoring for the visitors to give Al Nassr the lead. Just a few minutes later, he had the chance to extend the advantage from the penalty spot but failed to find the net.

Al Ahli completed the comeback

The miss kept the match open, and Al Ahli gradually restored parity. Wanderson Galeno scored for the hosts and set the comeback in motion.

Ivan Toney put Al Ahli ahead with a penalty, and the hosts added a third goal to complete the final score of 3–1.

Following the defeat, Al Nassr remain in third place in the standings, two points behind leaders Al Hilal. For Ronaldo, the goal was the 986th of his career, leaving him 14 goals short of the 1,000 mark.

Sources: bta.bg, thenationalnews.com