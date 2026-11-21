Hristo Stoichkov watched the EuroLeague game between Olympiacos and Real Madrid from the front row in Athens, and after the game he described Aleksandar Vezenkov as the best basketball player in Europe. The Greek team won 92–76 on November 20, with the Bulgarian international finishing with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist.

The appearance of the football legend attracted attention in the arena. Stoichkov congratulated Vezenkov, while his presence was noted by Olympiacos, the EuroLeague and basketball publications.

Vezenkov returns to the national team

„Sasha is a special person to me, my family and my country. He is the current MVP – the best player in Europe. He is fantastic. Everyone watches Olympiacos and Sasha because he is the best,“ Hristo Stoichkov said in a video published by Olympiacos.

Vezenkov’s next assignment will be a return to the national team. On November 26, Bulgaria will host Denmark in Sofia in a match from the preliminary qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029. The game will be played at Arena 8888, with the two teams in Group D of the second round.

Bulgaria and Denmark are already among the participants in the second phase of the competition, which also includes Romania. The group winner will advance directly to the EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers.

Sources: bta.bg