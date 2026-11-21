Mauricio Pochettino began his tenure as Manchester United manager with a promise to build the team “from scratch”. The Argentine urged the players to leave the problems of the recent past behind them, as his first major test will be the trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

At his first press conference as manager of the Red Devils, Pochettino said that his priority was to create a new identity based on his ideas and philosophy. Assistant coach Jesus Perez was by his side.

A busy start for the Argentine

“It is about forging our own path. The past will not help us. There is no point thinking about yesterday. We feel the support and will work extremely hard to help the players fulfil their potential. That is the priority,” Pochettino said.

The new manager’s first days have been spent on an intensive schedule. Pochettino left the United States in the early hours of Wednesday, after which he began holding meetings with the players and Manchester United’s coaching and sporting staff.

Asked what his first objective was after arriving at the club, the coach replied with a smile: “To get some sleep.”

Pochettino did not publicly criticise the state of the team he inherited. Instead, he said he wanted to adopt a bold approach and bring it to the pitch.

Pochettino wants a say in recruitment

“We cannot discuss data without context. It is easy to manipulate figures, but we have to be honest – sometimes they do not reflect the reality we see on the pitch. We are not here to criticise or deny what has been done so far, but to build something together,” the Argentine said.

The new manager made it clear that he expects to be involved not only in selecting the squad, but also in making the key decisions related to the team’s future.

He stressed that responsibility for the results remains his, as does the selection of the starting 11 and the substitutions during matches.

“Throughout my career I have been a coach, head coach and manager. In that respect, things do not change much. I know that as head coach I am the person who will select the team for Sunday, choose the starting eleven and make the substitutions,” Pochettino said.

The upcoming match against Liverpool will be the Argentine’s first opportunity to implement his ideas in an official match in charge of Manchester United.

Source: bta.bg