Levski and Oliver Kamdem have parted ways by mutual consent, the club announced. The French defender is the first footballer to leave “Gerena” as the squad is being shaped for the winter transfer window.

Kamdem joined Levski from Lokomotiv Plovdiv at the beginning of 2025. For the “Blues”, he made a total of 46 appearances and scored one goal. He scored in the 2:2 home draw against Ludogorets.

During the 2025/26 season, the right-back became Bulgarian champion with Levski. At the club, he competed for the position with Aldair, who is the first-choice starter in the role, and Heverton. The Brazilian was brought in following Kamdem’s injury in the summer.

“PFC Levski and defender Oliver Kamdem have parted ways by mutual consent. Kamdem joined the club at the “Georgi Asparuhov” Stadium at the beginning of 2025. He made a total of 46 appearances, scoring 1 goal. Bulgarian champion for the 2025/26 season”, the club’s statement said.

Levski thanked Kamdem for his time with the team and wished him good health and future professional success.

Sources: bta.bg