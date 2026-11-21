Slavia and Arda drew 1-1 in a match from the 15th round of the First League at the Aleksandar Shalamanov Stadium in Sofia. The visitors from Kardzhali played almost the entire game with a man fewer after Nabil Makni was sent off as early as the 7th minute, but nevertheless took the lead in the second half.

Referee Nikola Popov initially showed Makni a yellow card for a foul with his foot raised high against Vladimir Miletic. Following VAR intervention, the referee reviewed the situation and changed his decision, showing a straight red card to the Arda forward.

Arda took the lead with a man fewer

Slavia had a chance to open the scoring immediately after the sending-off, but Ivan Minchev failed to hit the target from a clear position. Until half-time, the hosts had the initiative, while Arda relied on quick attacks. Stanislav Ivanov and Svetoslav Kovachev sent shots towards Ivan Andonov’s goal, while Viktor Lyubenov headed the ball, but without success.

Arda took the lead in the 51st minute. Viktor Popov broke down the right wing and pulled the ball back to the unmarked Lazar Kotev, who sent it into the right corner of Slavia’s goal with a technical finish to make it 0-1.

Bornosuzov equalised from the penalty spot

Slavia drew level in the 76th minute. Emil Stoev’s shot was blocked, but the replays showed that the midfielder had been kicked in the penalty area by Derick da Silva. After a VAR review, Nikola Popov awarded a penalty and showed the Arda defender a yellow card.

Substitute Yoan Bornosuzov took the penalty and sent the ball to the left of Anatoliy Gospodinov, who had chosen the other corner. It was Slavia’s first goal since September 18, when Ivan Minchev scored from the penalty spot in the 1-2 defeat to CSKA 1948. The “Whites” ended a 409-minute goal drought.

Before the end, Vasil Kazaldzhiev could have completed the comeback for the hosts, but Arda goalkeeper Anatoliy Gospodinov intervened and saved his shot.

The draw did not change the positions of the two teams. Arda remained sixth, one point behind fifth-placed Botev Plovdiv, while Slavia retained eighth place and are one point behind seventh-placed Spartak Varna.

Sources: bta.bg, gong.bg, dsport.bg