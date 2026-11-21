Manchester City drew 1-1 with Fulham at home in their 11th-round English Premier League match. The draw left Enzo Maresca’s side without a win in four consecutive league matches.

Fulham took the lead in the 16th minute. Rodrigo Muniz scored after an assist from Oscar Bobb, and Manchester City once again had to come from behind.

The hosts found the net in less than ten minutes, but Erling Haaland’s goal was disallowed for an attacking foul. The equaliser eventually came in the 57th minute, when England international Elliot Anderson scored from the rebound.

Anderson missed the chance to complete the comeback

Ten minutes after scoring, Anderson had an opportunity to complete the comeback but failed to find the net. Late in the match, Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a shot from Rodrigo Muniz to preserve the draw.

Manchester City have suffered three defeats in their last four Premier League matches without a win. The team lost successively to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal remain top

Arsenal lead the standings with 27 points. Brighton and Manchester City have 22 points each, followed by Liverpool on 18, Chelsea and Everton on 16 each, and Bournemouth on 15.

The remaining matches of the round are Aston Villa - Sunderland, Bournemouth - Nottingham, Chelsea - Leeds, Coventry - Crystal Palace, Tottenham - Ipswich and Newcastle - Arsenal. The following day will feature Liverpool - Manchester United and Hull City - Brighton, while Brentford - Everton will be played on Monday.

Sources: bta.bg