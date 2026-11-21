Marc Márquez missed his first opportunity to clinch his eighth MotoGP world title early, after crashing on the 11th lap of the sprint ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Ducati rider was less than two laps from the finish when he lost control in the treacherous conditions at the “Portimão” circuit.

Márquez needed two more points than his main rival Jorge Martín to secure the title on Saturday. After his retirement, however, Martín finished fifth and reduced the deficit to 55 points ahead of Sunday’s race.

Bezzecchi wins the sprint

Marco Bezzecchi won the short race with a time of 19:48.999 minutes. The Aprilia rider took advantage of Márquez’s retirement and finished ahead of Trackhouse’s Raúl Fernández, who came home 8.378 seconds behind.

Álex Márquez of Gresini finished third, 11.568 seconds off the pace. Jorge Martín crossed the finish line in fifth and added points to his championship tally.

“Portimão” hosted the sprint in difficult conditions, while Márquez’s crash changed the course of the race in its closing stages. Earlier, Bezzecchi had also won qualifying with a new track record of 1:37.201 minutes. Márquez started second, while Martín was seventh on the grid.

Title opportunity remains for Sunday

Márquez continues to lead the overall standings with 431 points. Martín is second with 376, while Bezzecchi occupies third place with 369 points.

The Spaniard will have another opportunity to wrap up the title battle in Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix. One more round remains on the calendar after that, meaning the championship could be decided at “Portimão” if Márquez maintains the necessary lead over Martín.

Sources: bta.bg, motogp.com, motorsport-magazin.com