Carlos Alcaraz reached the final of the ATP Finals in Turin after a hard-fought victory over Ben Shelton. The Spaniard defeated the American 3:6, 6:3, 7:6 (7:1) in a match that lasted exactly two hours.

Shelton started with a break

The American took an early lead after breaking serve in the second game and moving 3:0 ahead. The two players held their serves until the end of the first set, with Shelton preserving his advantage and closing it out 6:3.

The second set remained level at 3:3. Alcaraz held serve for 4:3, then broke his opponent to move to 5:3. The Spaniard did not allow a comeback and levelled the match at 6:3.

The decisive tiebreak

There were no breaks of serve in the third set. Shelton was the first to reach 5:4, but Alcaraz responded convincingly on his own serve and did not concede a point to the American. At 6:5, the Spaniard held serve again and sent the set to a tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, a forehand error by Shelton gave Alcaraz a mini-break for 3:1. After that, all the points went to the Spaniard, who won the deciding phase 7:1.

Alcaraz holds the advantage in head-to-head meetings

Shelton finished the match with 14 aces to Alcaraz's 12, but he also committed more double faults on serve – four compared with two. The Spaniard hit 33 winners, while the American recorded 30. The difference also came from Alcaraz's better return game.

It was the sixth match between the two, with Alcaraz claiming his fifth victory. In the final, he will face the winner of the other semifinal between the current world No. 1, Alexander Zverev, and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Sources: bta.bg