Complaints against the election of the new leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation are hampering the assumption of control and creating organisational problems ahead of the pre-Olympic year. Elected federation chairman Todor Angelov said this to the Bulgarian News Agency during the “Ruse Legends” international cadet freestyle wrestling tournament.

“The situation is very unpleasant. There are complaints, which we will try to combine into one so that they can be dismissed as soon as possible and we can lawfully assume our right to manage the federation,” Angelov said.

He explained that the development of the case depends on the relevant procedures and that at this stage he cannot say when a final decision will be reached. Thus, the newly elected leadership is still prevented from fully taking over the management of the federation.

Ranking tournaments cannot be postponed

According to Angelov, the delay is placing additional pressure on the athletes’ preparations, as ranking tournaments in which Bulgaria must participate are forthcoming.

“It is bad because this is the pre-Olympic year. It will not wait. Ranking tournaments are coming up and we have to take part in them,” the elected chairman commented.

Angelov expressed hope that the problems would be overcome so that Bulgarian athletes could prepare fully to secure quota places for the 2028 Olympic Games in the United States. Quota places are the goal for Bulgaria’s representatives in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, as well as in women’s wrestling.

“Ruse Legends” tournament brings together wrestlers from four countries

The statement was made during the 20th edition of the “Ruse Legends” tournament in Ruse. This year, the competition is being held in a team format and brings together athletes from Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and North Macedonia.

The host is the Yunak-Lokomotiv wrestling club in Ruse. The competition is organised with the assistance of Ruse Municipality and under the patronage of Mayor Pencho Milkov.

Todor Angelov gave the organisation a high rating and stressed the importance of tournaments for the development of young athletes. “The more tournaments like this there are, the better,” he said.

For the first time this year, a cup in memory of Stefan Nikolov will be awarded to the best-performing wrestler. The tournament was established in 2006 in honour of Ruse wrestlers Valentin Yordanov, Ivan Iliev, Ognyan Nikolov, Rakhmat Sukra, Valentin Getsov and Valentin Savov.

Sources: bta.bg