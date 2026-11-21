Spartak 1918 Varna and Cherno More failed to score and drew 0-0 in the seaside city’s local derby. After this match, the nominal hosts already have 17 points, while the “sailors” have 14.

The two teams played a poor first half, with the battle across the pitch prevailing and scoring chances almost entirely absent. In the 3rd minute, the match was interrupted for around 2 minutes because the pitch was filled with smoke from the pyrotechnic devices used in the choreography by the hosts’ fans.

The first more serious chance of the match came in the 12th minute, when Celso Sidney was played into a good position on the left side of the hosts’ penalty area and shot, but goalkeeper Plamen Iliev caught the ball. In the 19th minute, following a mistake by Asen Donchev, who failed to control the ball, it reached Chidera Okoh, who controlled it, advanced and shot diagonally from the left, but the nominal visitors’ goalkeeper Kristian Tomov saved. In the 21st minute, Cherno More scored through Georgi Lazarov, but the goal was disallowed for offside against the “sailors” player. In the 45+1st minute of the first half, Tomas Silva had the chance to shoot at the visitors’ goal from a free kick on the left, but his effort was powerful and very inaccurate.

In the 56th minute, the hosts could have opened the scoring. Boubacar Hanne crossed from the left towards the near post, where Vasco Oliveira managed to deflect the ball towards the Cherno More goal, but it went wide. In the 58th minute, Jota Lopez missed from a clear position around ten metres directly in front of goal, failing to score for Spartak 1918 Varna because his shot went just centimetres wide. In the 65th minute, Chidera Okoh headed a cross from the left, but the ball went over the Cherno More goal. In the 88th minute, Aleksandar Kolev struck a dangerous volley, but the ball landed in the hands of goalkeeper Plamen Iliev.

Sources: bta.bg