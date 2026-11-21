Borussia Dortmund top the Bundesliga standings after the 10th round. The team won 1–0 away to Borussia Mönchengladbach and collected 24 points – two more than Bayern Munich and Freiburg.

The only goal came in the 80th minute. Felix Nmecha took advantage of an awkward attempt by goalkeeper Daniel Batz and secured the win for the visitors. Dortmund did not create many chances but held on to their lead until the end.

Bayern missed the chance to remain leaders

Bayern drew 1–1 with Cologne on Friday and thus surrendered first place. The situation for the Bavarians was further complicated by an injury to striker Harry Kane, who was unable to finish the match.

Freiburg drew level with Bayern on points after a 1–0 win over newcomers Elversberg. Igor Matanovic scored the only goal in the 68th minute following a pass from Niklas Beste.

Bulgarian winger Lukas Petkov played the entire match for Elversberg. He created two good opportunities for his team, but they were not converted.

RB Leipzig close the gap to the leaders

RB Leipzig thrashed Union Berlin 5–1 away from home and now have 21 points. Antonio Nusa, Romulo, Ridle Baku, Bryan Gruda and Rocco Reitz scored for the winners.

Eintracht Frankfurt won 1–0 against Hoffenheim, with both teams missing one penalty each. Bayer Leverkusen defeated Paderborn 4–0.

Borussia Dortmund lead the standings with 24 points, followed by Bayern and Freiburg on 22 each, RB Leipzig on 21 and Bayer Leverkusen on 19 points.

Sources: bta.bg