Maritsa defeated Minyor Pernik 3:0 (25:18, 25:14, 25:14) in a match from the seventh round of the women’s volleyball championship. The game was played at the Boris Gyuderov Hall in Pernik.

The champions recorded their seventh win in seven matches and remain without a dropped set since the start of the season. The Plovdiv side’s record now stands at 21:0, while its points tally has reached 21.

Minyor led only at the start

The hosts started the first set strongly and took a 4:0 lead. Maritsa levelled at 8:8, and after 11:11 took control and did not relinquish it until the end of the set. The biggest margin came with the final point, making it 25:18.

In the second and third sets, the Plovdiv side took control from the outset. Maritsa won both sets 25:14 and closed out the match without dropping a set.

Maritsa remain top

After the seventh round, Maritsa lead with 21 points and a set record of 21:0. Levski Sofia are second with 15 points, while CSKA Sofia occupy third place with 14. Minyor are eighth with five points and a 1:6 record.

In another match from the round, CPVK defeated Slavia 3:1 (21:25, 25:15, 25:16, 25:14).

Maritsa’s next match is on Tuesday, when the team host Croatia’s Kastela in the round of 32 of the CEV Cup.

Sources: bta.bg