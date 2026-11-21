Samokov will host the European Basketball Championship for girls under 16 in 2027. The Division A tournament will take place from August 13 to 21, the Bulgarian Basketball Federation announced.

The hosting rights were approved by the International Basketball Federation – FIBA. Samokov has already hosted European youth championships, and the city will also host the Division B championship for girls under 20 in 2026.

Bulgaria with six teams at European championships

Bulgaria's national team for girls under 18 will compete in Division B from July 30 to August 8, 2027. The host country for the tournament has not yet been determined.

The under-20 girls will play in Tulcea, Romania, from July 3 to 11. Bulgaria's under-20 men's team will compete in the championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, between July 9 and 18.

The under-18 boys will play their matches in Matosinhos, Portugal, from July 23 to August 1. The tournament for boys under 16 will be held in Bratislava, Slovakia, from August 5 to 14.

Draws to be held at the beginning of 2027

FIBA states that the draws for the 2027 European youth championships will be held at the beginning of the year. Samokov will be the only Bulgarian host of a Division A youth championship next summer.

Hosting the tournament will give Bulgaria's under-16 girls' team the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd, while the other national teams will travel to their tournaments in Romania, Azerbaijan, Portugal and Slovakia.

Sources: bta.bg