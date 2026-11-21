Leeds inflicted a heavy 4-1 defeat on Chelsea away at “Stamford Bridge” in a match from the 11th round of the English Premier League. Bulgarian international Ilia Gruev was not included in the visitors’ squad.

Chelsea took the lead in the 25th minute when Emmanuel Emegha scored in his first match as a starter. Leeds responded immediately, however, and just three minutes later Noah Okafor restored parity.

After the break, the Lancashire side completed the comeback. Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty to make it 2-1, while Okafor scored his second goal of the match to extend the visitors’ lead. In stoppage time, Brenden Aaronson made it 4-1.

With the victory, Leeds climbed to sixth place in the standings with 17 points. Chelsea remained eighth with 16.

Tottenham continued their rise

Tottenham beat Ipswich 2-0 at home and confirmed the improvement in their results following their poor start to the season. Luca Williams-Barnett opened the scoring before the break, while Dominic Solanke completed the scoreline after half-time.

Tottenham now sit ninth with 15 points. Ipswich remained among the teams in the lower part of the table.

Coventry won the highest-scoring match

Coventry beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the highest-scoring match of the round so far. The hosts took the lead twice through Taiwo Awoniyi and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, but the visitors equalised with goals from Yeremy Pino and Jorgen Larsen.

Five minutes before the end, Dwight McNeil scored an own goal to give Coventry the victory. The team is 13th with 12 points, while Crystal Palace are bottom with 7.

Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 after goals from Evanilson and Justin Kluivert in the first half. The “Cherries” are fourth with 18 points, the same total as Liverpool.

Aston Villa and Sunderland drew 0-0. Aston Villa are 11th with 14 points, while Sunderland occupy 18th place with 9. Sunderland are Levski’s opponents in the Europa League, with the match between the two teams scheduled to be played in England in January.

Arsenal lead the standings with 27 points, ahead of Brighton and Manchester City, who have 22 each. They are followed by Bournemouth and Liverpool with 18 points each, Leeds with 17, and Everton and Chelsea with 16 each.

Sources: bta.bg