Lazio retained their position at the top of the Italian Serie A table after a convincing 3-0 victory over Lecce in a match from the 12th round. Tijjani Noslin scored twice, while Davide Frattesi completed the final score with a lob.

Lecce started brightly at the “Olimpico”, but the hosts took the lead in the 25th minute. Gustav Isaksen delivered a cross from the right, and Noslin rose to head the ball into the net. It was the Dutchman's fifth goal in his last four matches.

The visitors had a chance to equalise, but Thiago Gabriel failed to produce an accurate header from a good position. Lazio capitalised on their opponents' misses and doubled their lead in the 68th minute. Kenneth Taylor found Noslin, who scored his second goal of the match.

Late in the game, Davide Frattesi put the result beyond doubt with a skilful lob to make it 3-0.

Lazio lead by four points

Following the victory, the Rome-based team moved onto 32 points from 12 matches, four more than second-placed Inter, who have 28 points from 11 games. Roma occupy third place with 27 points, also from 11 matches.

Later in the round, Parma will face Roma and Napoli will play Torino. The matches Juventus – Venezia, Bologna – Udinese, Sassuolo – Genoa, Milan – Frosinone and Atalanta – Inter are scheduled for 22 November. The round concludes on 23 November with Monza – Fiorentina.

Como climb to fourth place

Como beat Cagliari 2-0 at home to climb to fourth place with 26 points. Jacobo Ramón opened the scoring with a header following a cross from Yan Couto, while Lucas da Cunha doubled the lead at the start of the second half after another pass from the Brazilian.

The victory extended Como's strong run against Cagliari. In the last six matches between the two teams, Como have recorded four wins and two draws.

Sources: bta.bg