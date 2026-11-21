Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Nice 3:2 away from home in a Ligue 1 matchday 11 fixture. The French champions moved to 26 points and remain top of the table, while Nice are sixth with 17 points.

The hosts made the stronger start and took the lead in the eighth minute. Mohamed Amoura found the net after a pass from Jonathan Clauss, who later recorded a second assist.

Paris turned the game around within two minutes. Senny Mayulu equalised from the penalty spot in the 31st minute, and in the following attack Désiré Doué scored to make it 2:1 after a pass from Achraf Hakimi.

Doué, however, was unable to finish the first half. The forward picked up an injury and was forced off, with Ferran Torres coming on in his place. According to „Le Parisien“, Doué left the pitch in tears, while Hakimi told „Ligue 1+“: „We are thinking of Désiré and we will try to bring him the victory.“

Ferran Torres justified his introduction and extended PSG's lead to 3:1 in the 85th minute. The Spaniard was assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Nice managed to pull one goal back deep into stoppage time. Ali Abdi made it 2:3 after another pass from Clauss, but the hosts could not find an equaliser.

The remaining fixtures in matchday 11 are Lens – Toulouse, Lille – Olympique Lyon, Monaco – Auxerre and Strasbourg – Brest. On Sunday, Paris FC will face Angers, Lorient will play Rennes and Olympique Marseille will take on Le Mans.

Sources: bta.bg, leparisien.fr