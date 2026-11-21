Vladimir Zografski finished 28th in the first event of the season in the Ski Jumping World Cup at the Norwegian winter resort of Lillehammer. The Bulgarian competitor scored 163.1 points on the large hill.

Zografski was last after the first jumps but made a strong second attempt. He landed at 112 meters and managed to move up to 28th place in the final standings. Behind him were Slovenia's Timi Zajc and Austria's Stefan Kraft, who lost positions after weaker second jumps.

Embacher led from the start

Austria's Stefan Embacher won in Lillehammer with 278 points. He made jumps of 140.5 and 141 meters and was also in the lead after the first round.

Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud finished second with 265.9 points. Another Austrian, Rafael Zimmermann, took third place with 259.6 points.

Sources: bta.bg