Newcastle and Arsenal drew 2-2 in a match from the 11th round of the Premier League. The clash at „St James' Park“ produced four goals, a comeback after the break and an equaliser from Noni Madueke in the 78th minute.

Arsenal took the lead in the 33rd minute through Eberechi Eze. The forward scored after an attack that began with a mistake by the hosts, giving the visitors an advantage that lasted until half-time.

Newcastle turned the game around after the break

Harvey Barnes equalised in the 49th minute after receiving the ball in the penalty area and finishing the attack with a shot past David Raya. Newcastle continued to attack and scored a second goal in the 62nd minute.

Malick Thiaw reacted quickest during a scramble following a corner and, from close range, made it 2-1. The goal was initially reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee system, but it was allowed to stand.

Arsenal equalised in the 78th minute. Noni Madueke received a pass from Martin Odegaard, cut inside and shot, with the ball taking a deflection and squeezing past goalkeeper Lucas Hranáček.

Raya went off injured

Shortly before the equaliser, David Raya was substituted because of a problem with his left shoulder. Kepa Arrizabalaga came on in his place.

Arsenal finished the match with 66 per cent possession and 13 shots to Newcastle's 12. The hosts had six corners, while the Londoners had three. After nine minutes of added time, the two teams shared the points.

Sources: theguardian.com, skysports.com