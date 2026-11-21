Sevilla and Real Betis drew 1-1 in the city derby from the 13th round of La Liga. The hosts earned a point with a goal from Kike Salas in the first minute of stoppage time, after Antony had put Betis ahead at the start of the second half. The match was played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The first 45 minutes produced no goals, and the two teams went into the break at 0-0. Real Betis opened the scoring in the 50th minute. Antony received a pass from Isco and made it 1-0.

Sevilla increased the pressure in the closing stages and were rewarded in stoppage time. Kike Salas scored in the 90th minute, while Isaac Romero provided the final pass for the equalizer.

The two teams retained their positions

The draw left Real Betis in fourth place with 27 points, while Sevilla collected 19 points and remained sixth. Before the derby, the two teams occupied fourth and sixth place respectively, with Betis having 26 points and Sevilla 18.

Before the match, Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini rejected the favorite label for his team. “There are no favorites in derbies,” said the Chilean, who described the match as a game with a lot of emotion and unpredictable circumstances.

New matches await at the end of November

Real Betis will host Rayo Vallecano on November 28 at 14:00 in a match from the 14th round of La Liga. A day later, Sevilla will visit Real Sociedad.

Sources: mundodeportivo.com, as.com, europapress.es