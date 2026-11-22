Boca Juniors won the Copa Sudamericana for the third time after defeating Atlético Mineiro 2–0 in the final in Barranquilla. The match was played at the “Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez” stadium in front of more than 60,000 spectators.

Santiago Ascacibar put the Argentine side ahead in the 16th minute. Shortly after the start of the second half, Miguel Merentiel scored the second goal to complete the final score.

With the victory, Boca ended an 18-year wait for an international trophy. The club’s previous title outside Argentina was the Recopa Sudamericana, won in 2008.

“This is the most important thing, without a doubt, because of what this club means to me,” captain Leandro Paredes said after the final. The midfielder added that it had been important for him for Boca to win an international trophy again after the long period without silverware.

Third trophy and a competition record

Boca Juniors also won the Copa Sudamericana in 2004 and 2005. The Argentine club now has three titles and has moved into sole possession of first place in the competition’s all-time standings.

The final in Colombia was also the team’s first international trophy under the management of Rodolfo Arruabarrena. Atlético Mineiro were left without a trophy after losing their third consecutive continental final.

Boca began their run to the trophy after being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores. In the knockout stages, the Argentines eliminated O’Higgins on penalties before overcoming Recoleta, São Paulo and Vasco da Gama.

The title secured Boca Juniors a place in the group stage of the 2027 Copa Libertadores. The Argentine club will also compete in the South American Super Cup, where they will face the winners of the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

Boca continue their pursuit of more trophies

After their triumph in Barranquilla, Boca Juniors will turn their attention to the Argentine Cup final against Platense. The match is scheduled for December 2, 2026.

The Argentine side have already won the annual standings in the domestic championship and have the chance to finish the season with more silverware.

Sources: efe.com, tycsports.com, unitel.bo