Real Madrid came from behind to beat Celta 2–1 in a La Liga matchday 13 fixture. The victory at „Santiago Bernabéu“ took the Madrid side to 33 points – the same number as Barcelona ahead of their match against Villarreal.

The visitors took the lead as early as the sixth minute. Williot Swedberg found Pablo Durán, who beat Thibaut Courtois from close range. Celta could have extended their lead, but the Belgian goalkeeper made a decisive save from a Swedberg shot.

Real had a chance to equalise in the 37th minute, when the referee awarded a penalty for a foul on Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman, however, sent the ball over the crossbar and the hosts went into the break one goal down.

After the break, Real Madrid’s pressure paid off. In the 66th minute, Mbappé passed to Jude Bellingham, who levelled the score with a powerful right-footed shot.

The winning goal came five minutes from time. Vinícius Júnior crossed for Carlos Espi. The striker headed the ball, Ionuț Radu saved the first effort, but Espi was quickest to react to the rebound and secured all three points for the hosts. It was his third La Liga goal of the season, scored in his ninth appearance.

The victory was Real Madrid’s ninth in a row in all competitions. José Mourinho’s team also maintained their perfect home record this season.

„The day will come when we don’t make a comeback. That obviously worries me,“ José Mourinho said after the match.

Barcelona remain top on goal difference, but still have their match from the round to play. The Catalans host Villarreal on Sunday, and the result will determine whether they retain sole possession of first place.

Sources: bntnews.bg, record.com.mx, relevo.com