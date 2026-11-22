Chelsea lost 4-1 to Leeds at “Stamford Bridge” and suffered another blow to their Premier League season. The hosts took the lead through Emmanuel Emegha, but Noah Okafor equalised just three minutes later, while Leeds scored three more goals after the break. The defeat was Chelsea’s fifth in 11 league matches, with the team having lost three of their last four games.

“We are in a mentally fragile moment. When we suffer a setback, we are not able to recover strongly enough,” Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said after the match.

The Spaniard pointed to two moments that he believes changed the game. The first was Okafor’s equaliser in the 28th minute, while the second was the forced substitution of Moises Caicedo, who went off injured in the first half. Jordan Henderson came on in his place.

“After the equaliser and the substitution, we completely lost our momentum. They started to believe more, while we started to believe less,” Alonso said. He admitted that Chelsea should have shown a stronger response after the break and failed to cope with the physicality and pressure of their opponents.

Leeds punished the hosts’ mistakes

Leeds turned the game around with a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty early in the second half. The spot-kick was awarded for a handball by Morgan Rogers following a shot from Jayden Bogle. The decision was reviewed by the video assistant referee system but was upheld.

Okafor scored his second goal in the 59th minute after Chelsea’s defence failed to clear Ethan Ampadu’s cross. In stoppage time, Brenden Aaronson got past Malo Gusto to make it 4-1.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke said that his team had controlled the game even before half-time. “We would have been disappointed even with a draw because we dominated in the first half as well,” the German said. Leeds had 21 shots at the opponents’ goal and won at “Stamford Bridge” for the first time since December 1999.

Discontent from the stands

Chelsea fans booed the team after the final whistle. Some of the supporters left the stadium before the end, while the tension also spread to captain Cole Palmer, who was urged to go over and applaud the fans.

The defeat intensified questions surrounding Alonso’s work after he took charge of Chelsea in the summer. “We have to find solutions together. We have a long way to go,” the coach said.

Chelsea will have an opportunity to respond to the criticism when they travel to Nottingham Forest on 27 November. The match at “City Ground” is the London side’s next Premier League fixture.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com, nbcsports.com