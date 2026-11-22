Donyell Malen became the hero for Roma in their 5-1 away victory over Parma. The Dutch striker scored four goals, while Rodrigo Mora added another as the Romans secured their fourth consecutive Serie A win.

Malen opened the scoring in the 39th minute after a cross from the right and a precise finish. Parma equalised in the 54th minute through Nesta Elfege, who capitalised on a mistake in midfield. The draw, however, did not last long.

In the 68th minute, Malen put Roma back in front following a pass from Wesley. Three minutes later, Rodrigo Mora pounced on a deflected ball to make it 3-1. The striker completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute, and in the closing stages he rounded Parma’s goalkeeper and sent the ball into an empty net for the final 5-1.

Malen tops the scoring charts

The four goals sent Malen to the top of the league’s scoring charts. According to ANSA, he has reached 26 goals in the 2026 calendar year and is the highest-scoring footballer in Europe’s top five leagues this year.

“It was not an easy match. Scoring four goals is a fantastic feeling,” Malen told DAZN after the game. He added that he is happy at Roma and that difficult moments are part of football.

Gasperini praised the team’s reaction

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini focused not only on the goals but also on the reaction after Parma’s equaliser. “The result does not show how difficult the match was,” he told Sky Sport. According to him, the goal conceded could have affected the team psychologically, but Roma responded strongly.

Gasperini described Malen as a footballer who performs best in his current role and fits perfectly with the way Roma play. The team now have four consecutive Serie A victories and temporarily occupy second place, two points behind leaders Lazio.

Roma’s next test will come in the Champions League. On 25 November, the team will visit Paris Saint-Germain in Paris in a match from the fifth round of the league phase.

Sources: ansa.it, sport.sky.it, fd-nm-prod-a5gydbcbhyhffph0.z02.azurefd.net