Marc Marquez won his eighth MotoGP title after finishing eighth in the Portuguese Grand Prix at the “Portimao” circuit. The Ducati Lenovo rider needed a top-nine finish to seal the title, and completed the task after riding cautiously.

Marquez took the lead on the opening lap but avoided unnecessary risks after his crash on Saturday. He therefore reached the finish and won his second consecutive title in the premier class.

Bezzecchi delivers a one-two-three finish for Aprilia

Marco Bezzecchi won the race without serious competition and recorded his second victory of the weekend in Portimao. The Italian finished ahead of his teammate from the factory Aprilia team, Jorge Martin, who crossed the line 3.845 seconds behind.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez completed the all-Aprilia podium, while Fabio Di Giannantonio finished fourth for VR46. The result underlined the Italian manufacturer’s strong performance at the Portuguese circuit.

Marquez draws level with Agostini

With his eighth MotoGP title, Marquez moved ahead of legend Valentino Rossi and drew level with Giacomo Agostini as the most successful riders in the history of the premier class. Agostini also has eight titles in the top category.

With his championship titles in the 125cc class and Moto2 added in, Marquez is now a ten-time world champion. The Spaniard ranks third on the all-time list, led by Agostini with 15 titles. Angel Nieto is second with 13.

Winners in Moto2 and Moto3

Daniel Munoz won the Moto2 race, which was shortened because of a red flag. It was his first triumph in the intermediate class.

In Moto3, already crowned champion Maximo Quiles claimed victory after a dramatic battle on the final lap. The Spaniard overtook Rico Salmela and Adrian Fernandez to record his 12th win of the season.

The MotoGP season will conclude with the Valencia Grand Prix on November 29.

Sources: bta.bg, motogp.com