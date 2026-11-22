Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick said he was not worried about Real Madrid's improving form ahead of the Catalans' home match against Villarreal. Barcelona have a three-point lead at the top of the Spanish league with both teams having played the same number of matches.

Real Madrid began the round in second place after five consecutive league wins and eight victories in their last nine matches. Jose Mourinho's team have the chance to temporarily move top of the table if they beat Celta, before Barcelona play their match.

“I am not interested in what Real Madrid do against Celta tonight. With the same number of matches played, we have a three-point lead and we want to keep it. We have to keep moving forward, and this match is in the past,” Flick said.

Barcelona have won their last two league matches since losing to Real Madrid in “El Clasico.” The German coach, however, admitted that the team had not reached its highest level after also losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League during an important week.

Good news for Barcelona's squad

“My job is to prepare the team to win. We did a good job, but not the best job, because we lost two matches during an important week. We did not play at the highest level,” the coach said.

Flick received positive news regarding several of his key players. Frenkie de Jong, who had a groin problem, and Dani Olmo, recovering from an adductor strain, are ready to play. Jules Kounde could also return after an ankle problem.

Pau Cubarsi is likely to start the match on the bench, despite his condition having improved. The defender had been recovering from a thigh injury.

Andreas Christensen will miss around another two weeks because of a calf injury. Rodri also remains unavailable.

“De Jong, Olmo and Kounde are ready to play against Villarreal. Cubarsi will probably be on the bench. We have to manage the players' minutes well in order to cope with the busy schedule,” Flick said.

The Barcelona coach described Villarreal as a “great team” and Inigo Perez as a good coach. The Catalans' next task is to preserve their lead at the top, regardless of Real Madrid's result.

Sources: bta.bg