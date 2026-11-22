The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recorded a net profit of $31.2 million for the 2025–2026 financial year. The organization increased its total revenues to $284 million, it was announced at the 48th Ordinary CAF Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria.

The financial year ended in June 2026. At the end of the period, the confederation’s cash holdings stood at $118.8 million, while its reserves moved from a deficit of $16.8 million to a positive balance of $14.4 million.

Turnaround after $100 million in debt

CAF said the results were part of a financial turnaround achieved over the past five years under the leadership of President Patrice Motsepe. In 2021, the confederation had debts amounting to $100 million.

“The return to profitability, improved reserves and strong cash position provide a more sustainable financial foundation for investment in the development and growth of African football,” CAF said in presenting its financial results.

The improved financial position has also been accompanied by greater support for the continent’s football federations. Funding for each member association has increased from $525,000 to $700,000.

Support for Infantino

During the congress, CAF also confirmed its support for Gianni Infantino in the race for a new term as FIFA president. The election will be held in March 2027.

The financial results and political support were announced during the same meeting, at which the African confederation presented its plans to continue investing in the development of football.

Sources: bta.bg, nairametrics.com