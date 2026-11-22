CSKA 1948 failed to beat Botev Vratsa away from home and finished 1-1 in a match from the 15th round of the efbet Liga. Elias Franco put the Sofia side ahead, but Milen Stoev equalized before the break.

The draw left CSKA 1948 with 30 points, two behind second-placed Levski in the provisional standings ahead of the Blues’ match against Lokomotiv Sofia. Botev Vratsa earned their 11th point of the season.

All the goals came before the break

CSKA 1948 took the lead in the 34th minute. Ognjen Gashevic broke down the right flank and sent a low cross to Elias Franco, who finished the attack with a close-range shot. It was the Brazilian’s sixth goal of the season.

Botev Vratsa equalized eight minutes later. Radoslav Tsonev delivered a corner, Lazar Boyanov played the ball back across the goal, and captain Milen Stoev rose above a visiting defender to score with a header. It was the central defender’s first goal of the season.

In added time at the end of the first half, Aleks Bozhev prevented a second goal for the hosts by saving Martin Smolenski’s shot.

Goal disallowed at the end

After the break, the two teams continued to play on equal terms. In the 75th minute, Botev Vratsa created a good opportunity following the introduction of substitutes Martin Achkov and Martin Petkov, but the latter failed to connect with the ball from a clear position.

CSKA 1948 scored a second goal in the 88th minute. Bernardo Couto sent in a cross, and Elias Franco put the ball into the net from close range. Following a video review, referee Kristian Kolev disallowed the goal for offside.

“We could have won this match, but we could also have lost it. We have had difficult matches lately; hopefully, this will give the players a boost,” said Botev Vratsa coach Todor Simov.

He added that after conceding the goal, his team reacted well and grew in confidence. Simov also noted that Botev had played against a Top 4 team and expressed his satisfaction with the contribution of the players who came on as substitutes.

Sources: bta.bg