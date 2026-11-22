Albert Popov qualified for the second run of the Alpine skiing World Cup slalom in Gurgl. The Bulgarian completed the first run in 55.32 seconds and took 19th place, 1.67 seconds behind leader Timon Haugan.

Popov made a strong start and was less than a second off the fastest times in the first three sectors. However, he made a mistake in the fourth sector that cost him 74 hundredths of a second. Despite this, he remained among the competitors who advanced to the second run.

The Bulgarian skier will start 12th in the second run. It is scheduled for 14:30 Bulgarian time.

Zlatkov misses out on the second run

Kalin Zlatkov posted a time of 57.61 seconds and finished 42nd. He was 1.47 seconds behind the qualifying time of 30th-placed Tobias Kastlunger.

Zlatkov started 42 positions after Popov and raced on a different course, in poorer visibility and with snowfall continuing. As a result, he will not participate in the second run.

Haugan leads after the first run

Timon Haugan leads the provisional standings with a time of 53.65 seconds. The Norwegian was fastest in three of the four sectors and edged his compatriot Atle Lie McGrath by one hundredth of a second.

Belgian Armand Marchant is third, 0.44 seconds behind. The narrow gaps between the leaders leave the battle for the top positions wide open ahead of the second run.

Sources: bta.bg