Stanimir Stoilov's Göztepe secured their fifth win in the Turkish Super Lig after beating Erzurumspor 1-0 away from home in a match from the 12th round. The victory moved the Izmir-based side up to eighth place with 18 points.

The only goal came in the 70th minute. Substitute Efkan Bekiroğlu came on a minute earlier and gave Göztepe the lead with his very first touch of the ball.

The visitors also scored in first-half stoppage time. Former Levski and Ludogorets defender Sonko Sundberg put the ball into the Erzurumspor net, but the goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Göztepe turn their season around

The victory confirmed the team's strong form over their last seven matches. During that period, Göztepe recorded five wins, one draw and just one defeat. One of those victories came away against Fenerbahçe.

The season began badly for Stoilov's side, who at one point were bottom of the standings. However, by accumulating points, the team climbed to eighth place after 12 rounds played.

The match in Erzurum also brought some bad news for the Bulgarian coach. Brazilian striker André Henrique suffered an injury, although no details about his condition have been provided at this stage.

Trabzonspor up next at home

In the next round, Göztepe will host Trabzonspor. The match will give the Izmir-based side an opportunity to continue their climb up the standings and consolidate their good run in the league.

Sources: bta.bg