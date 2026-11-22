Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes confirmed that the club has offered him a new contract, but talks have been frozen. The Portuguese midfielder said that, at the moment, the most important thing is for the team to end its run of poor results and start winning matches again.

“Yes, the club offered me a new contract, which shows that they want me to stay. But at the moment, there are no talks,” Fernandes told Sky Sports. He explained that discussions about his future had taken place at the end of last season and the beginning of the current one, but that he had subsequently put the matter on the back burner.

“I don’t think now is the right time – either for me or for the club – to be holding negotiations. The most important thing at the moment is for the club to start winning matches again,” the captain said.

Fernandes’ current contract expires at the end of the season. Manchester United, however, have an option to extend it by another year – until June 2028, giving the club additional time to reach an agreement on new terms.

Fernandes denies negotiating for more money

The Portugal international also commented on claims that he had asked for higher wages and a longer contract. He dismissed those claims and stressed that he wants to remain at “Old Trafford” and help Manchester United recover.

“If I wanted more money, I wouldn’t be here. I had the opportunity to go somewhere else, where I would have earned much more money than at Manchester United. I could have been in a place that is much warmer than Manchester,” Fernandes said.

Manchester United are third from bottom in the Premier League after winning just one of their first 10 matches. According to Reuters, this is the club’s worst start to a season in 40 years.

Pochettino begins against Liverpool

New manager Mauricio Pochettino will make his Manchester United debut in the match against Liverpool. The Argentine was appointed after Michael Carrick was sacked earlier this month.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League. The match is Pochettino’s first since taking charge of the team, and United’s performance could also have an impact on the future course of talks with their captain.

Sources: bta.bg, skysports.com, thestar.com.my