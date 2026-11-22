Levski’s ensemble won the title at the 2026 Sanix Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Japan. The Bulgarian gymnasts claimed the gold medals in the final, which featured 20 teams from around the world.

The championship team comprises Daria Kirkova, Siyana Kazamska, Bozhidara Mitkova, Vyara Mladenova and Vanessa Gesheva. The gymnasts put in a convincing performance in the qualifiers, where they took first place, and then confirmed their position in the final routine.

The success is also of historical significance for the club. This is Levski’s ensemble’s third title in the tournament, while Bulgarian teams remain unbeaten in the competition’s editions to date.

Teodora Panicharska Leads the Championship Team

The team’s coach is Teodora Panicharska. The Bulgarian delegation in Japan is led by Tatyana Yaneva, while Adriyana Malinova is the tournament judge.

The Sanix Cup title further confirms the successful performance of Bulgarian ensembles in the Japanese competition and adds a new international accolade to the achievements of Levski club.

Sources: bta.bg