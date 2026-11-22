Juventus defeated Venezia 4-0 in a Serie A matchday 12 fixture after settling the game with four goals in the second half. Nick Woltemade returned from injury and had an immediate impact on the game with a goal and an assist.

The German striker came on at half-time in place of Kerim Alajbegovic and opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. After a deflection, the ball fell to him, and Woltemade reacted quickest to send it into the net from close range.

Just six minutes later, he set up Teun Koopmeiners, who made it 2-0 with a diagonal strike. In the 65th minute, Edon Zhegrova delivered a cross towards Juan Cabal, and the Colombian headed home Juventus’ third goal.

The final score was set in the 71st minute. Randal Kolo Muani won a penalty after breaking into the box and converted the spot-kick himself.

Juventus respond after being booed

The hosts failed to impose control on the match before half-time. Venezia created dangerous opportunities through Akor Adams, but Gleison Bremer made a decisive intervention to deny the striker’s best chance. The visitors’ goalkeeper Filip Stankovic saved a shot from Gianluca Busio, while Weston McKennie failed to direct his header on target at the end of the half.

Juventus fans booed the team off at half-time, but after the restart the hosts scored three goals within 12 minutes. Zhegrova made his first-ever Serie A start and was among Juventus’ most active players before the break.

Juventus moved up to sixth place with 21 points, according to the data in the submitted material, while Venezia remained second from bottom with 6 points. In its official report, the club described the victory as „the best way“ for Luciano Spalletti to mark his 600th match as a coach in Serie A.

The remaining matches in this round include Bologna – Udinese, Sassuolo – Genoa, Milan – Frosinone and Atalanta – Inter. On Monday, Monza will face Fiorentina.

Sources: bta.bg, tntsports.co.uk