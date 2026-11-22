Matey Kazijski and Denislav Bardarov were Halkbank’s leading scorers in the 3:1 away victory over Istanbul Genclik in the Turkish volleyball championship. The sets ended 25:22, 26:24, 21:25 and 25:18.

Kazijski finished the match as the top scorer with 22 points, including three aces. Denislav Bardarov added 20 points and finished second in scoring. The Bulgarian volleyball player scored 16 attack points with 60 percent efficiency, adding two blocks and two service aces to his tally.

Halkbank remain unbeaten

The victory was the seventh in a row for the team coached by Radostin Stoychev since the start of the season. Halkbank have seven wins from seven matches and occupy second place in the standings.

Ziraat Bankkart are the leaders, with eight wins from eight matches. After their seventh match, Halkbank have 20 points and continue their pursuit of the team at the top of the table.

In the next round, the Ankara-based team will host Fenerbahce. The match is scheduled for November 28.

Sources: bta.bg, volleyweek.bg