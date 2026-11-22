Leandro Paredes fainted during an interview after the Copa Sudamericana final, which Boca Juniors won 2:0 against Athletico Paranaense. The match was played in the Colombian city of Barranquilla.

The Argentine midfielder had begun answering a question from a reporter from the DSports television channel when he suddenly lost control of his body and fell backward. The interviewer tried to catch him but was unsuccessful.

Paredes received medical attention on the pitch

“Now it is time to enjoy the moment with my teammates and be grateful for what we have experienced...”, Paredes said before his gaze went blank and he collapsed.

The footballer received brief medical attention on the pitch, after which he got back to his feet. He waved to the applauding crowd and headed for the dressing rooms.

Later, Paredes posted on Instagram that he was fine, accompanying the message with a photo of himself smiling. The midfielder was substituted in the 58th minute of the final.

Sources: bta.bg