Levski defeated Lokomotiv (Sofia) 4:1 on their return to Georgi Asparuhov Stadium after 78 days away. The match was from the 15th round of the First League. An own goal by Rayan Bidounga opened the scoring for the Blues, while Everton Bala scored his first league goal of the season to make it 2:0. After the break, Juan Perea and Maicon also scored for the hosts, while late in the match Kaloyan Kostov netted a consolation goal for the Railwaymen.

The Blues' coach Julio Velasquez could not rely on Mustafa Sangare, who is due to undergo surgery, or Serginho, who will be rested for the Europa League match against Olympique Marseille. For another home match, the Spaniard chose goalkeeper Ognyan Vladimirov as the young Bulgarian player under the age of 23, while Gasper Tardin started alongside Christian Dimitrov in the centre of defence, with Christian Macun given a rest after travelling during the international break to play for his national team.

Lokomotiv were without goalkeeper Aleksandar Lyubenov and Angel Lyaskov, who was suspended for an accumulation of cards.

As early as the third minute, Maziar Sula was played through on the right, but chose to go alone and shot wide of the left post of Martin Velichkov's goal.

Levski opened the scoring in the eighth minute. During a quick attack, Oko-Flex passed to Everton Bala, who shot towards goal, where Juan Perea and Lokomotiv's Rayan Bidounga battled for the ball, which ended up in the net. After a review, the goal was recorded as an own goal by Bidounga, who was the last player to touch the ball, although Everton Bala's shot was on target.

Lokomotiv could have equalised immediately afterwards, with Adil Taoui crossing from the left and Ante Aralica getting his head to the ball, but it took a deflection and went out for a corner.

In the 31st minute, during a quick counter-attack by the Railwaymen, Adil Taoui unexpectedly found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Ognyan Vladimirov, but he himself was clearly surprised and handed the ball to the young goalkeeper.

In the 34th minute, Levski doubled their lead. The hosts developed their attack very quickly, with Oko-Flex passing the ball to Aldair, who immediately played it into Everton Bala's path. The Brazilian touched the ball past goalkeeper Martin Velichkov, who had come off his line to meet him, and then sent it diagonally into the empty net - 2:0.

Five minutes before half-time, Reyan Daskalov stepped on Everton Bala, but even after a VAR review it was decided that the foul was not serious enough to warrant a card.

At the start of the second half, Lokomotiv's Ante Aralica grabbed the back of his right thigh and was forced to leave the field, replaced by Mark-Emilio Papazov.

In the 54th minute, the visitors' goalkeeper Valichkov saved a low shot by Oko-Flex, but a foul by Perea in attack was called. In the Blues' next attack, Akram Bouras played Juan Perea in behind the defence, and the Colombian sent an outside-of-the-foot shot past the goalkeeper for 3:0. It was the centre-forward's fourth goal of the season.



After an hour of play, Everton Bala shot from the edge of the penalty area, but Martin Velichkov saved.

In the 65th minute, Spas Delev appealed for a penalty for Lokomotiv, but a throw-in was awarded in the situation. Three minutes later, Adil Taoui of the visitors shot from a tight angle, Vladimirov parried, and Christian Dimitrov cleared the ball for a corner.

In the 83rd minute, Levski produced another excellent passing move, with substitute Heverton delivering a dangerous cross from the right towards Maicon, who fired past the goalkeeper from inside the six-yard box - 4:0.

In the 86th minute, Lokomotiv's Kaloyan Kostov headed in a consolation goal for Lokomotiv following a corner from Spas Delev.

Thus, Levski moved temporarily to the top of the standings, one point ahead of CSKA, who visit Botev in Plovdiv later today. The Sofia-based Lokomotiv remain firmly at the bottom of the table.

Levski - Lokomotiv (Sofia) - 4:1 (2:0)

goalscorers: 1:0 Rayan Bidounga 8-own goal1 2:0 Everton Bala 34, 3:0 Juan Perea 56, 4:0 Maicon 83, 4:1 Kaloyan Kostov 86

Sofia, Georgi Asparuhov Stadium

referee - Georgi Davidov

assistant referees - Milen Arabadjiev, Martin Machev

yellow cards - Aldair (Levski), Nikola Neychev, David Ogaga, Mohamed Medfai (Lokomotiv)

line-ups:

Levski: Ognyan Vladimirov, Aldair (62 - Heverton), Christian Dimitrov, Gasper Tardin, Maicon, Marko Grujic, Akram Bouras (62 - Mehdi Moubarrik), Maziar Sula (70 - Asen Mitkov), Everton Bala (84 - Adrian Raychev), Armstrong Oko-Flex, Juan Perea (70 - Reinaldo)

Lokomotiv: Martin Velichkov, Rayan Bidounga, Nikola Neychev (62 - Kaloyan Kostov), Reyan Daskalov, Erol Dosti (62 - Mohamed Medfai), Krasimir Stanoev (62 - Katulondi Kati), Antonio Eiro (80 - Dimitar Kostadinov), David Ogaga, Adil Taoui, Spas Delev, Ante Aralica (49 - Mark-Emilio Papazov)