Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué will undergo surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The procedure is scheduled for the end of November, while the club has not yet given a timeline for the return of the 21-year-old France international.

Doué suffered the injury during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3–2 victory over Nice on November 21. He was carried off the pitch towards the end of the first half after his leg gave way as he attempted to turn and keep the ball away from Nice midfielder Sofiane Diop. There was no physical contact between the two footballers in the incident.

Before sustaining the injury, Doué scored his second league goal of the season. The forward had already missed parts of last season due to calf and hamstring problems.

The injury further complicates the squad situation at Paris Saint-Germain. The team is already without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a match against Barcelona in October and faces a lengthy recovery.

Paris Saint-Germain’s next match is against Roma in the Champions League on November 25. Doué will not be available for the fixture, and the club has not announced an estimate for how long he will be sidelined.

Sources: bta.bg, channelnewsasia.com