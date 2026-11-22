Barcelona came from behind against Villarreal to win 3-2 in a match from the 13th round of the Spanish football championship. The Catalans fell two goals behind early on, but within ten minutes in the second half they completed the comeback and are once again sole leaders in the standings.

Villarreal took the lead in the fifth minute. Tajon Buchanan capitalized on a serious error in the hosts’ defense and sent the ball into Barcelona’s net. Just two minutes later, Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi doubled the lead following a pass from Alberto Moleiro.

The visitors could have scored a third goal, but instead Barcelona were given a chance to reduce the deficit from the penalty spot. Oluwaseyi tripped Lamine Yamal in the penalty area, and the decision was confirmed after a VAR review. Yamal, however, failed to hit the target.

Three goals in ten minutes

Barcelona got back into the match in the 57th minute. Gerard Martin met a pass from Pedri and reduced the deficit to 1-2.

Four minutes later, Fermin Lopez equalized. The midfielder continued his strong form this season and now has seven goals and five assists in his first 11 La Liga appearances.

The comeback was completed in the 67th minute. In an attempt to clear a cross, Pau Navarro sent the ball into his own net and Barcelona took a 3-2 lead.

The hosts controlled the match until the end. Dani Olmo had a chance to score a fourth goal in the closing minutes, but the Villarreal goalkeeper saved his shot.

Barcelona are leaders once again

Following the victory, Barcelona moved to 36 points and returned to the top of the standings. Real Madrid are second with 33 points, while Atletico Madrid occupy third place with 28.

Villarreal remain in ninth place with 15 points, the same tally as Espanyol and Deportivo La Coruna. The remaining matches of the round are Racing Santander – Real Sociedad, Osasuna – Malaga and Getafe – Atletico Madrid, while Levante – Elche will be played on Monday.

Sources: bta.bg, goal.com