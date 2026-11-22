Hull City beat Brighton 2-0 in a match from the 11th round of the English Premier League. Oliver McBurnie became the hero for the hosts with two goals in stoppage time, after the score remained 0-0 through the end of the regulation 90 minutes.

The striker opened the scoring in the 92nd minute after a pass from Luca Durna-Guat. Just three minutes later, McBurnie scored again, this time after a pass from Mohamed Belloumi, finishing the move into an empty net.

Brighton controlled the game for large periods of the match. Yasin Ayari and Diego Gomez put Hull's defence under pressure, while Pascal Gross was among the visitors' most active players in midfield. The hosts, however, kept a clean sheet thanks to Konstantinos Tzolakis, who made a series of important saves.

The course of the match changed in the 89th minute, when Costinha used his hands to stop an opponent who was through on goal. The foul was not deemed worthy of a direct red card, but the player received a second yellow and Brighton were reduced to ten men. The referee for the match was Peter Banks.

Hull moved further away from the danger zone

With the win, Hull City moved to 14 points and climbed to 11th place in the standings. Brighton remained second with 22 points, six behind leaders Arsenal. Manchester City also have 22 points, followed by Bournemouth and Liverpool on 18 each, with Liverpool having played one match fewer.

The victory ended Brighton's chance to close the gap on Arsenal and gave Hull valuable points in their first season back in the Premier League. Hull's next match is an away game against Crystal Palace on November 29, while Brighton host Newcastle on the same day.

Sources: bta.bg, skysports.com, sports.yahoo.com