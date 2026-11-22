Isaac Andreas Langmo won the ski jumping World Cup competition in Lillehammer, according to the official results of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal finished second, while another Norwegian – Marius Lindvik – took third place.

Langmo leads the final standings with a score of 119.8 points in the FIS system. Sundal is 0.9 points behind him, while Lindvik trails by 2.4 points. They are followed by Poland's Kacper Tomasiak and Japan's Ren Nikaido.

Bulgarian representative Vladimir Zografski was ranked 35th. The official list also includes one competitor who did not start – Japan's Naoki Nakamura.

Discrepancy in the reported information

An earlier report published by the Bulgarian News Agency presented Sundal as the winner with 304 points and listed Austria's Raphael Zimmermann as second. These data do not match the current official FIS standings for the Lillehammer event, in which Langmo is first, Sundal – second, and Zimmermann is 12th. ([]())

There is also a discrepancy in Vladimir Zografski's ranking. The submitted text listed him as 29th, while the official FIS result places him 35th.

Embacher won the first event

A day earlier, Stefan Embacher won the first individual men's competition in Lillehammer. The Austrian scored 278 points, ahead of Halvor Egner Granerud and Raphael Zimmermann. Sundal finished fifth, while Zografski was 28th.

Langmo, who finished ninth in the first event, climbed to the top in the second competition of the weekend. Sundal added a second-place finish to his fifth-place result from the previous day.

Sources: bta.bg, vg.no