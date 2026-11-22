Olympiacos defeated Karditsa 81:75 in a Greek basketball league game. The Piraeus side secured the win after a comeback in the final quarter, having trailed 56:59 after the third period. The official game report confirms the result and the distribution of points by quarter.

Alexander Vezenkov started and remained on the court for just over 30 minutes. The Bulgarian international finished with 13 points, making three successful three-point shots and four free throws. He also added two rebounds and two assists.

The other Bulgarian international in Olympiacos’ squad – Cody Miller-McIntyre – also started. He played for around 14 minutes but failed to score and recorded one defensive rebound.

Strong finish secured the win

Olympiacos led 24:21 after the first quarter, but Karditsa reduced the deficit to 40:43 at halftime. The hosts turned the game around in the third quarter and entered the final 10 minutes with a three-point lead.

In the final period, Olympiacos took control of the game and won the quarter 25:16. The leading scorers for the winners were Evan Fournier and Cody Joseph, who scored 15 points each. Joseph and Fournier made key contributions to the team’s offense late in the game.

After the win, Olympiacos are third in the standings, according to information from the Bulgarian News Agency. Ahead of them are the Thessaloniki-based PAOK and Aris.

Sources: bta.bg