Debrecen, with Plamen Andreev in goal, beat Nyiregyhaza 6–2 away in a match from the 14th round of the Hungarian league. The game produced eight goals, while the victory lifted the team to second place in the standings.

Andreev made a solid showing and conceded two goals. The first came from an own goal by Maximilian Hofmann at the start of the second half, while the second was scored by Cameroonian striker Jean Batoum late in the match.

Shendrei scores a hat-trick for Debrecen

The visitors settled the match with an effective attack. Akos Shendrei scored three goals, while Dominik Kocsis added two. Debrecen’s sixth goal was scored by Frenchman Soan Baldoni in stoppage time.

Nyiregyhaza were unable to get back into the match despite reducing the deficit to 1–2 after the break. Debrecen responded with more goals to secure a convincing victory.

Debrecen one point off the top

The victory was Andreev’s team’s fifth in a row in the league. Debrecen have 25 points after 14 matches and are one point behind leaders Gyor.

Nyiregyhaza remain bottom of the standings. The victory is also important for Debrecen because of the goal difference, with the team now having scored 30 goals in the championship.

Sources: bta.bg, m4sport.hu