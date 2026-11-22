Rilski Sportist beat Cherno More 84:79 in the derby of the seventh round of the National Basketball League. The victory at “Arena SamELion” in Samokov was the hosts’ fourth in a row and moved them into second place in the standings.

The Samokov side have six wins and one loss, while Cherno More remain in sixth place with four wins and three defeats. Minyor 2015 are the leaders with a perfect record of seven wins and 14 points.

Bachkov led the hosts

Hristo Bachkov was Rilski Sportist’s top scorer with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Deyan Karamfilov and Chavdar Kostov added 14 points each, while Krasimir Petrov finished with 13.

Remy Abel scored 26 points for Cherno More. Borislav Mladenov recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but his performance was not enough to help the Varna team secure the win.

Rilski Sportist led 46:42 at halftime, and after the third quarter the difference reached 11 points. In the final period, the visitors managed to cut their deficit to two points, but the hosts held on to their lead until the final buzzer.

Next games are on December 4

In the next round, Rilski Sportist will visit Balkan on December 4. Cherno More will travel to Stara Zagora for a game against Beroe.

In the other game of the round, Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat Shumen 85:77. Tomislav Minkov and Georgi Kenderov were the leading scorers for the Plovdiv side with 15 points each.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg