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site.btaBotev (Plovdiv) and CSKA put on a goal show and drew at the "College" in the derby from the 15th round of the First League

Dimitar Petkov

The football match from the 15th round of the First League between Botev (Plovdiv) and CSKA is being played at Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv. Photo: BTA correspondent in Plovdiv Dimitar Petkov (GD)

Plovdiv,

22.11.2026 20:00

(BTA)

Bulgarian Football Championship, 15th-round First League match:

Botev (Plovdiv) – CSKA 3:3 (2:0)

goalscorers: 1:0 Samuil Tsonov 31, 2:0 Samuil Tsonov 36, 2:1 Jean-Philippe Gbamin 51, 2:2 Joel Zwarts 57, 2:3 Leandro Godoy 80, 3:3 Mauro Rodrigues 82

stadium: Hristo Botev, Plovdiv

referee: Gero Piskov, Sofia

red card: Leandro Godoy 86 (CSKA)

yellow cards: Asen Chandarov, Franklin Mascote (Botev Plovdiv); Angelo Martino, Leandro Godoy (CSKA)

- Botev (Plovdiv) lineup: Daniel Naumov, Vladimir Mendes, Simeon Petrov, Nikola Soldo, Marvin Zenger, Ehije Ukaki (61 – Bogdan Kostov), Asen Chandarov (67 – Georgi Milanov), Lucas Araujo, Mauro Rodrigues (83 - Bryan-Anthony Hain), Samuil Tsonov (67 – Carlos Meoti), Franklin Mascote (83 - Alberto Salido)

- CSKA lineup: Fyodor Lapoukhov, David Pastov, Dinis Almeida, Facundo Rodriguez, Angelo Martino (82 - Andrey Yordanov), Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Bruno Jordao (83 - Max Ebong), Stefano Sensi, Petko Panayotov, Ioannis Pitas (90+3 - James Eto'o), Leandro Godoy

Botev (Plovdiv) and CSKA produced a goal show at the "College" and drew 3:3 in the derby from the 15th round of the First League. Although the "Army Men" managed to complete a comeback from 0:2 to 3:2, they conceded an equalizer late on, and the two teams shared the points.

Samuil Tsonov scored twice for the "Canaries" in the first half to give his team the lead, but after the break Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Joel Zwarts and Leandro Godoy completed the comeback for the "Reds". Mauro Rodrigues nevertheless secured the draw for Botev eight minutes before the end. CSKA finished the match with a reduced lineup after Godoy received a second yellow card and consequently a red card.

With the point at Hristo Botev Stadium, Marcus Gisdol's players remain top of the standings with an equal tally of 35 points with Levski, although the "Blues" have played one match fewer. Botev (Plovdiv) retain fifth place with 24 points.

Before the start of the match, the legend of the "Yellow-Blacks", Atanas Pashev, was presented with an award by the club's management on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, while Plovdiv goalkeeper Daniel Naumov was honoured for his 50th match in a Botev shirt.

In the opening minutes, the "Canaries" attempted to apply pressure as the home side and registered the first shot on target as early as the fourth minute. Fyodor Lapoukhov, however, dealt with Mauro Rodrigues' effort.

The "Reds" responded in the 14th minute, when Leandro Godoy found himself in a shooting position on the right side of CSKA's attack and directed the ball diagonally, but Daniel Naumov stretched to save it. Ehije Ukaki then beat Petko Panayotov to clear for a corner and prevent a rebound. In the 25th minute, the Botev goalkeeper made another save from a shot on target by Angelo Martino.

Just after the half-hour mark, Stanislav Genchev's players took the lead following a well-developed fast attack. Nikola Soldo released Ukaki with a long pass behind the defence on the right, and the Nigerian immediately sent a low cross towards Samuil Tsonov, who finished on the run, sending the ball unstoppably into Fyodor Lapoukhov's net – 1:0.

Just six minutes later, the "Canaries" academy graduate scored for the second time in an identical fashion, again following an assist from Ehije Ukaki after a cross from the right. Tsonov beat David Pastov and finished from the air with his left foot for 2:0.

Before half-time, Naumov intervened to save a Bruno Jordao shot, while Ioannis Pitas also fired wide once.

At half-time, CSKA head coach Marcus Gisdol made a double substitution, bringing Joel Zwarts and Barry Cotter on for Petko Panayotov and David Pastov. At the start of the second half, the "Army Men" pressed their opponents and managed to reduce the deficit six minutes after the restart. Jean-Philippe Gbamin scored with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area.

In the 57th minute, the "Reds" equalised through Joel Zwarts, who weaved between three defenders in the "Canaries'" penalty area and finished skilfully past Daniel Naumov for 2:2.

Four minutes later, CSKA could have completed the comeback, but the Botev goalkeeper managed to save Barry Cotter's shot with his foot. On the very next "Reds" attack, Naumov again made a key intervention to deny Zwarts, while Pitas sent the rebound over the crossbar.

At the other end, Franklin Mascote had a chance, meeting Bogdan Kostov's low cross from the right flank, but his effort was inaccurate.

In the 72nd minute, Daniel Naumov once again showed his reflexes to stop an attempt by Ioannis Pitas with his head following a corner.

Ten minutes before the end of regular time, Marcus Gisdol's players finally completed the comeback. Botev's defence failed to deal with a free-kick cross, and at the far post Dinis Almeida played the ball back to Leandro Godoy, who sent it into the net from close range.

Immediately after the restart from the centre, however, the "Canaries" responded and restored parity. Carlos Meoti broke forward on the right, beat two defenders and combined with Mauro Rodgires, who controlled the ball superbly and scored for 3:3.

CSKA finished the match with a reduced lineup after Leandro Godoy was sent off in the 86th minute for a second yellow card and consequently a red card.

In the third minute of added time, Zwarts once again had a chance to secure victory for the "Army Men", having been played through one-on-one with Naumov, but the Plovdiv goalkeeper was again at his best to deny him and preserve a point for his team.

Botev (Plovdiv) – CSKA 3:3 (2:0)

goalscorers: 1:0 Samuil Tsonov 31, 2:0 Samuil Tsonov 36, 2:1 Jean-Philippe Gbamin 51, 2:2 Joel Zwarts 57, 2:3 Leandro Godoy 80, 3:3 Mauro Rodrigues 82

stadium: Hristo Botev, Plovdiv

referee: Gero Piskov, Sofia

red card: Leandro Godoy 86 (CSKA)

yellow cards: Asen Chandarov, Franklin Mascote (Botev Plovdiv); Angelo Martino, Leandro Godoy (CSKA)

- Botev (Plovdiv) lineup: Daniel Naumov, Vladimir Mendes, Simeon Petrov, Nikola Soldo, Marvin Zenger, Ehije Ukaki (61 – Bogdan Kostov), Asen Chandarov (67 – Georgi Milanov), Lucas Araujo, Mauro Rodrigues (83 - Bryan-Anthony Hain), Samuil Tsonov (67 – Carlos Meoti), Franklin Mascote (83 - Alberto Salido)

- CSKA lineup: Fyodor Lapoukhov, David Pastov, Dinis Almeida, Facundo Rodriguez, Angelo Martino (82 - Andrey Yordanov), Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Bruno Jordao (83 - Max Ebong), Stefano Sensi, Petko Panayotov, Ioannis Pitas (90+3 - James Eto'o), Leandro Godoy